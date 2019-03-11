Some Amtrak trains north of Baltimore and MARC commuter trains had brief delays Monday morning after a person was struck by a train.

Just before 9 a.m., Amtrak said an incident prompted officials to shut down the tracks north of Baltimore. But shortly after 9 a.m., Amtrak said all of its tracks had reopened.

The incident also caused minor delays on MARC’s commuter rail lines.

Amtrak officials said the incident started about 8:30 a.m. when a person went onto the tracks at the West Baltimore station and was struck by a train headed to Washington from St. Albans, Vt. The person’s condition wasn’t known. None of the 169 passengers or crew members were injured, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak officials said about 2,000 people are killed or injured each year in trespassing or grade crossing incidents across the country.