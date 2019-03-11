Potholes along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland are causing troubles for vehicles on the heavily traveled road.

On Monday, at least two vehicles were on the side of the road with tire problems and that followed another traffic-created problem along the stretch of road that is riddled with potholes.

VEHICLE OFF THE ROADWAY BW parkway South after 198, left lane blocked, significant delay out of #Laurel @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/TcAJPh4MlJ — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) March 11, 2019

Southbound BW Parkway potholes continue to wreak havoc on vehicles, two disabled on the right, AFTER the "vehicle off the road" on the left, early delays this morning! @First4Traffic @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/2z7Hi4FDTY — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) March 11, 2019

The National Park Service is expected to fix the slew of potholes along the parkway, and there’s a bigger plan to do more resurfacing this fall. To deal with the potholes for now, officials lowered the speed limit along parts of the B-W Parkway.

The speed limit has been lowered to 40 mph from 55 mph along the parkway between Routes 197 and 32. The parkway is one of the busiest routes in the area, carrying about 125,000 vehicles a day. It’s one of the biggest commuter routes between Baltimore and Washington, and there are several big employers along it, including NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and the National Security Agency at Fort Meade.

Potholes have hit the D.C. region particularly hard this year as the temperatures have swung repeatedly from freezing to thawing, which makes for ideal, pothole-making conditions.