Three lanes of Leesburg Pike’s westbound side in the Tysons area are closed Tuesday morning after a crash.

The crash happened near Leesburg Pike and Spring Hill Road. Officials said drivers should avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 travel lanes of W/B Leesburg Pike are closed at Spring Hill Road in Vienna due to a crash. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/YDaIanrrGf — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 12, 2019

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.