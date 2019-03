UPDATE, 2:11 p.m.:

The parkway lanes have reopened following a brief closure after an earlier crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A portion of Rock Creek Parkway is closed in both directions after crashes, authorities said Tuesday.

At about 1:50 p.m., U.S. Park Police tweeted that the road was closed in both directions near the Kennedy Center after two crashes.

Southbound traffic was being directed to Virginia Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.