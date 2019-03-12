Several countries and airlines grounded all flights of Boeing’s new 737 Max 8 planes after Sunday’s crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 near Bishoftu, Ethiopia. It was the second deadly Max 8 crash since October. All 157 people aboard the Ethiopian jet were killed.

More than 8,800 flights of the 737 Max 8s (and similar Max 9s) occur around the world in a given week. These latest versions of the 737 have more fuel-efficient engines than their predecessors, and Boeing hopes the Max line will compete successfully with European rival Airbus.

Roughly 60 airlines operate at least one of these planes, which debuted in 2017, and many more have been ordered. Seventy-six have been allocated to U.S. airlines Southwest (34), American (26) and United (16), according to a compilation by Flightradar24. Not all allocated planes are flying routes yet.