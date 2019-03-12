By Bonnie Berkowitz ,
Several countries and airlines grounded all flights of Boeing’s new 737 Max 8 planes after Sunday’s crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 near Bishoftu, Ethiopia. It was the second deadly Max 8 crash since October. All 157 people aboard the Ethiopian jet were killed.


More than 8,800 flights of the 737 Max 8s (and similar Max 9s) occur around the world in a given week. These latest versions of the 737 have more fuel-efficient engines than their predecessors, and Boeing hopes the Max line will compete successfully with European rival Airbus.

Roughly 60 airlines operate at least one of these planes, which debuted in 2017, and many more have been ordered. Seventy-six have been allocated to U.S. airlines Southwest (34), American (26) and United (16), according to a compilation by Flightradar24. Not all allocated planes are flying routes yet.

Source: FlightRadar

Flights by Boeing 737 Max 8 or Max 9 between Feb. 25 and March 2

Flights by Boeing 737 Max 8 or Max 9 between Feb. 25 and March 2

Flights by Boeing 737 Max 8 or Max 9 between Feb. 25 and March 2

Flights by Boeing 737 Max 8 or Max 9 between Feb. 25 and March 2

[Ethiopia, China, other countries ground Boeing aircraft after devastating crash]

Airlines, worldwide, with the largest 737 Max 8 or 9 fleets.

Southwest Airlines

34

American Airlines

26

China Southern Airlines

26

Air Canada

25

TUI

21

United Airlines

16

Air China

15

flydubai

15

SpiceJet

14

Turkish Airlines

14

Transponder data shows that the operation of Flight 302 was abnormal almost from the start on Sunday, according to Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24.

For the first five minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Flight 302’s climb should have been a more or less continuous upward angle, Petchenik said, like the paths of two previous flights on the same route in previous days.

But Flight 302 wobbled up and down until the surveillance sensors lost track of it three minutes into the flight. An Ethiopian Airlines executive said the pilot radioed that he was having problems and wanted to return to the airport. He then lost contact with air traffic control.

Flight 302’s altitude was abnormally low beginning shortly after takeoff from the airport

at Addis Ababa, which is more than 7,000 feet above sea level.

15,000

feet above mean sea level

Altitude of previous

737 Max ﬂights

10,000

Last point

of recorded

flight data

Flight 302

5,000

0

1

2

3

Minutes after takeoff

The flight’s vertical airspeed trajectory should have been a smooth upward trend as well, getting faster until it leveled off. But this flight slowed drastically and sped up sharply during its short time in the air.

While it is too early to know what caused the crash, the circumstances are similar to an October crash in Indonesia in which a Lion Air flight from Jakarta nose-dived into the Java Sea 13 minutes after takeoff. Data in that crash showed dramatic fluctuations in altitude during which pilots fought to keep the plane in the air.

As with the Ethiopian Air flight, the Lion Air pilots had tried to return to the airport.


Pieces of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 are piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, on Monday. (Mulugeta Ayene/AP)

After the Indonesia crash, a preliminary investigation blamed a malfunctioning sensor. Boeing issued a warning to airlines that operate Max 8 and 9 planes about erroneous readings from flight-control software on the planes.

The warning said an “angle of attack” sensor that had been replaced the day before had malfunctioned; a bad reading by that sensor can cause a plane to dive suddenly.