A bald eagle was found on the tracks near the Morgan Boulevard Metro station in Prince George’s County on Wednesday with apparent injuries, forcing trains to single-track during the evening rush hour.

Silver Line trains were rerouted to New Carrollton, rather than to Largo, to “keep things moving as we await wildlife personnel for the bald eagle,” Metro said in a tweet. The Blue line would continue to Largo but was single-tracking between Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard stations, officials said.

Metro tweeted a picture of the wounded bird, which landed on the tracks about 5 p.m.

We are currently single tracking on the Blue/Silver lines as appropriate animal resources respond to an apparently injured bald eagle on the tracks near Morgan Boulevard. Our apologies for delays as we work to get him/her to care. #wmata pic.twitter.com/PpACF06cjv — Metro (@wmata) March 13, 2019

It was not clear where the eagle had come from or what its injury was.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources officers arrived just before 6 p.m., Metro said.