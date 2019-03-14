Eastbound Route 50 was closed Thursday afternoon in Maryland after a brush fire, authorities said.

Around 2:50 p.m., D.C. police tweeted that the fire closed eastbound Route 50 in Prince George’s County before Route 202, or Exit 3.

Delays began at Interstate 295 and stretched for about two miles, the tweet said. Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department, tweeted that firefighters are battling the blaze in the area of Landover Road and encouraged commuters to move over one lane.

No information about the cause of the fire was immediately available.