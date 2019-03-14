

The Dupont Circle Metro station. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Metro will foot part of the bill for an Uber, Lyft or taxi ride for late-night workers to ease the burden for those impacted by the agency’s service cuts.

The transit agency formally announced Wednesday its reported plan to subsidize ride-hail trips in lieu of expanding service hours, after the agency’s board rejected a District proposal to restore the system’s midnight weekday and 3 a.m. weekend closings.

Metro argued it needs the extra hours — allowed by its 11:30 p.m. weekday and 1 a.m. weekend closings — to continue its preventive maintenance program launched in 2017.

Under the $1 million ride-hail subsidy program, Metro will pay for up to $3 of an Uber, Lyft or taxi trip for late-night hospitality, health care and other workers primarily in the service industry between midnight and 4 a.m., seven days per week.

Riders would be eligible for 10 trips per week and would register for the program, which is initially set to last for one year.

“The system is safer and more reliable today as a result of the robust preventive maintenance work we are doing during those critical overnight hours,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said. “At the same time, we understand that Metro is a vital link for many late-night workers. That’s why we are looking at innovative ways to provide affordable transportation for workers while balancing our commitment to safety.”

Metro has come under criticism, however, for opting to subsidize ride-hail trips rather than bolstering bus service or adopting a more transit-oriented program to shuttle late-night workers. Uber and Lyft are widely acknowledged to be driving customers away from transit with discount fares.

The Washington Post reported that Metro was exploring the $3 ride-hail subsidy program in February, and Wednesday’s announcement formalized the same proposal.

The transit agency said vendors should respond to its request for proposals by April 10. The program could launch as early as this summer.