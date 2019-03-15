Updated at 7:56 a.m.

Metro said its trains on the Red Line are no longer sharing a track following an earlier report of a possible arcing insulator. But some delays may remain.

Updated at 7:43 a.m.

Fire officials there is “no smoke, no fire emergency” along Metro’s Red Line after a report of a possible arcing insulator near the Bethesda stop.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said Metro’s Response Team would handle the situation. Trains on the line are sharing the track between the Medical Center and Friendship Heights stops.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.

Update - Mecical Center Metro Station, arcing insulator, WMATA Emergency Respose Team (ERT) on scene & will handle, no smoke, no fire emergency https://t.co/sEMiygoLjI — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 15, 2019

Updated at 7:27 a.m.

Metro trains on the Red Line are sharing a track between the Medical Center and Friendship Heights stations.

There’s a problem with a track outside the Bethesda stop, according to Metro. On Twitter, Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department, said firefighters were on the scene and investigating a possible arcing insulator along the tracks.

The delays are in both directions of the line and it’s not clear how long they will last.

Red Line Delay: Trains are single tracking btwn Medical Center & Friendship Heights due to a track problem outside Bethesda. Delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 15, 2019

Original post at 7:15 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Orange Line should expect delays Friday morning.

There’s a power station that’s offline near the Deanwood stop.

Trains are running every 12 minutes. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.