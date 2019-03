Update, 8:03 a.m.:

All travel lanes have reopened after the earlier crash, but delayed extend about 15 miles.

Original story:

Drivers should expect delays Tuesday morning along Interstate 66 after a crash.

The crash is along I-66 near Chain Bridge Road in the Oakton area of Fairfax County. Three lanes initially were blocked early Tuesday morning, although one lane had since reopened.

It was not known if anyone was seriously injured. Delays are building up to six miles.

UPDATE: Crash. I-66 Eastbound at VA-123, Fairfax County, Virginia. 2 left lanes blocked, 2 right lanes open. Delays start after VA-28 (Exit 53/Sully Road), approximately 6 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) March 19, 2019