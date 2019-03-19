One person is dead after a charter bus crashed on northbound Interstate 95, south of Richmond.
At least 40 people were on the bus, according to initial reports, and only the bus was involved in the crash outside Richmond. Few details were immediately available, and the name of the person killed has not been released.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday south of Richmond in Prince George County along I-95 near Crater Road. The cause was not immediately known.
Three people are in critical condition, while others also suffered injuries, authorities said.
Roads in the area are closed. The location is about 140 miles south of Washington, or about 30 miles south of downtown Richmond.