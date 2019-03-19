One person is dead after a charter bus crashed on northbound Interstate 95, south of Richmond.

At least 40 people were on the bus, according to initial reports, and only the bus was involved in the crash outside Richmond. Few details were immediately available, and the name of the person killed has not been released.

Critical Accident



All available emergency crews are on the scene this morning at Exit 45 as a result of an accident involving a Charter Bus. Reportedly, one person is dead, three critical and multiple are injured at this hour.



Roads are closed around the scene of the accident. pic.twitter.com/mQw9k8tgzf — Prince George, Va. (@PrinceGeorgeVa) March 19, 2019

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday south of Richmond in Prince George County along I-95 near Crater Road. The cause was not immediately known.

Three people are in critical condition, while others also suffered injuries, authorities said.

BREAKING: 1 dead, multiple injured in charter bus crash south of Richmond, VA. No word yet where bus was coming/going. https://t.co/LavX0Zt0Zk #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/hYgahzlKj8 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 19, 2019

Roads in the area are closed. The location is about 140 miles south of Washington, or about 30 miles south of downtown Richmond.

WATCH LIVE: Heartbreaking scene at fatal bus crash scene in Prince George County about 26 miles south of Richmond https://t.co/NZqf3q56P4 — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) March 19, 2019