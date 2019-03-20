

Traffic rolls on Interstate 5 through Fife, Wash. (Ted S. Warren)

Volvo on Wednesday announced plans to install in-car cameras in its vehicles that will monitor drivers for signs of distracted or impaired driving and take action if it appears that the driver’s behavior becomes dangerous.

The Swedish automaker, which recently announced that it would also limit the top speeds of its cars as a way of making highways safer, said that the in-car cameras would be part of a system that would slow the vehicles and “safely park” them on the side of the road if they detected that a driver was becoming incapacitated or if the driver’s attention had lapsed for a long period of time. The technology would also summon help from its 24/7 assistance center.

The company, whose announcement was covered by The Verge and other tech news media, said the move was part of its Vision 2020 safety campaign to reduce serious injuries and fatalities in its vehicles. Earlier this month, Volvo also said it would limit the top speed in its vehicles to 118 kilometers per hour, or a little more than 73 mph.