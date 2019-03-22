All lanes of the George Washington Parkway are closed due to a sinkhole near Turkey Run Park, not far from the Capital Beltway.

Northbound GW Parkway CLOSED after the CIA for road damage, #Chopper4 with a close up view, use 123 Chain Bridge Rd to get to the beltway #vatraffic @First4Traffic @DildineWTOP #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/8rzMEp0im7 — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) March 22, 2019

Officials with the U.S. Park Police said the parkway is likely to remain closed at Turkey Run Park, not far from the Capital Beltway, through the morning rush hour. Traffic is being diverted at Chain Bridge Road, and delays are building.

The northbound side of the parkway is now closed at Turkey Run Park, and the southbound lanes are blocked at the Beltway. According to news traffic reports, the sinkhole appears to be on the side of the road, but crews are checking, officials with the U.S. Park Service said, in case there is damage underneath the roadway.

The sinkhole is said to be about six to eight feet deep and roughly three feet wide.

#BreakingNews GW Parkway south of 495 in #vatraffic is now completely CLOSED, video from #Chopper4 shows workers measuring a sinkhole appearing to be about 6-8 feet deep and three feet wide, possibly running under roadway #dctraffic @nbcwashington @wtop pic.twitter.com/uwdYQYoqvW — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) March 22, 2019

UPDATE: Road Closure. George Washington Parkway NB at Turkey Run Park. Fairfax County, Virginia. All NB lanes blocked for sinkhole in roadway. Traffic diverted at VA-123. SB lanes blocked at Capital Beltway. Delays building. Extended closure expected. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) March 22, 2019

Insane pictures from @Chopper4Brad of the sinkhole that has now closed all of the GW near the Beltway in McLean @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/fDG0uf1mon — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) March 22, 2019

NB traffic diverted to Route 123 https://t.co/HFbBWdXBj5 — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) March 22, 2019

Road Closure. George Washington Parkway NB at Turkey Run Park. Fairfax County, Virginia. All NB lanes blocked for sinkhole in roadway. Traffic diverted at Turkey Run park. Delays building. SB lanes reported open at this time. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) March 22, 2019

All southbound lanes of the parkway are open.

There’s a problem with another route in Maryland.

Parts of Beach Drive in Montgomery County are closed due to high water.

Traffic Advisory - portions of Beach Drive throughout Montgomery County CLOSED due to flooding/high water ROAD CLOSED pic.twitter.com/XPjVB6t8wj — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 22, 2019

And in the District, part of the southbound side of Interstate 295 is closed because of “heavy rain erosion,” according to D.C. Police. It’s not clear how long the roadway will be closed.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Heavy rain erosion has lane 2 of S/B 295 CLOSED just prior to Exit #1. @DDOTDC on scene. DDOT Street and Bridge Maintenance responding Stay to the left and reduce speeds. — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) March 22, 2019

Commuters in the region shared their concerns and frustrations at the road conditions, especially along the GW Parkway, on social media.

Years of neglect. GW Parkway is in dire need of repairs! — bunz (@sbunz79) March 22, 2019