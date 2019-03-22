All lanes of the George Washington Parkway are closed due to a sinkhole near Turkey Run Park, not far from the Capital Beltway.
Officials with the U.S. Park Police said the parkway is likely to remain closed at Turkey Run Park, not far from the Capital Beltway, through the morning rush hour. Traffic is being diverted at Chain Bridge Road, and delays are building.
The northbound side of the parkway is now closed at Turkey Run Park, and the southbound lanes are blocked at the Beltway. According to news traffic reports, the sinkhole appears to be on the side of the road, but crews are checking, officials with the U.S. Park Service said, in case there is damage underneath the roadway.
The sinkhole is said to be about six to eight feet deep and roughly three feet wide.
All southbound lanes of the parkway are open.
There’s a problem with another route in Maryland.
Parts of Beach Drive in Montgomery County are closed due to high water.
And in the District, part of the southbound side of Interstate 295 is closed because of “heavy rain erosion,” according to D.C. Police. It’s not clear how long the roadway will be closed.
Commuters in the region shared their concerns and frustrations at the road conditions, especially along the GW Parkway, on social media.