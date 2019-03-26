Two separate crashes along the Capital Beltway — one on the outer loop in Maryland and another on the inner loop in Virginia — are causing delays for Tuesday morning’s commuters.

One incident involves a truck that crashed along the Beltway’s outer loop near Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring. It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt in either crash.

The delays on the outer loop of the Beltway are up to five miles.

#Chopper4 westbound 495 outer loop at Georgia Ave #SilverSpring, vehicle facing wrong way on shoulder and dump truck blocking center lane, heavy #mdtraffic delay forming @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/XzzuaiCFN6 — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) March 26, 2019

The other Beltway crash is along the inner loop near Little River Turnpike in Annandale.