

Because of the number of potholes, parts of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway have a speed limit of 40 mph, lowered from 55 mph. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

The National Park Service will begin emergency pothole patches on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Friday evening, the agency announced Wednesday, weeks after part of the road’s speed limit was lowered for safety reasons and commuters complained about a flurry of flat tires and traffic backups.

The road also will be repaved, starting in mid-April, the agency said.

As part of the pothole work beginning Friday, parts of the road will be closed in both directions overnight during the weekend. Southbound lanes between Routes 198 and 197 will be closed from Friday at 7:30 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. Northbound lanes in the same section will be closed from Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m. That schedule could change, depending on the weather, the agency said.

The work will be done with emergency federal funds, said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who wrote a letter to the Park Service on March 15 saying the agency needed to speed up repairs.

“This is way ahead of their original schedule,” Van Hollen said, “so I’m glad they agreed with us that this is an emergency situation.”

The Park Service recently lowered the speed limit from 55 mph to 40 in a five-mile section — between Routes 32 and 197 — because of pothole-related safety concerns.



The speed limit on part of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway has been reduced to get drivers to slow down due to a large number of potholes in the area between Routes 32 and 197. (Laris Karklis/The Washington Post)

The Park Service, which owns about 19 miles of the 29-mile road between Baltimore and D.C., had planned to begin repaving this fall.

The road, which carries 125,000 vehicles daily, is one of the busiest thoroughfares between D.C. and Baltimore. It takes motorists to Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and job centers such as NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the National Security Agency at Fort Meade.

Potholes have hit the Washington region particularly hard this year with dramatic temperature swings and a cycle of freezing and thawing pavement.

The Park Service has said it has wanted to resurface the road for the past decade but has been limited by funding and has repaved it in sections as funding has become available.

Post reporter Luz Lazo contributed to this report.