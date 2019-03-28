A tanker truck overturned on Interstate 495 near the American Legion Bridge just after 2 p.m. Thursday, shutting down all northbound lanes of the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway as fuel leaked from the flipped vehicle.

UPDATE - Overturned tanker truck closes all but left shoulder on the inner loop I-495 just prior to the Montgomery Co. line. #mdotnews #mdtraffic cg pic.twitter.com/jeLvLo0ufE — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) March 28, 2019

Officials advised motorists to find an alternate route around the crash, which happened on the Virginia side of the Montgomery County line. Fairfax Fire and Rescue said it would take at least two hours to reopen the roadway.

It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to topple over and land on its side, blocking all lanes but the left shoulder on the highway. The Virginia Department of Transportation, which advised no cars would be getting around the crash until emergency workers could clear it, asked that travelers “do not attempt to get on the Inner Loop at this time. Period."

Folks, do not attempt to get on the Inner Loop at this time. Period. And if a responder is behind you, find a way to move. Period. Your National Capital Region responders are amazing, but they need to get there in order to help. https://t.co/PljWNJgC2L — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) March 28, 2019

Fairfax Fire and Rescue sent several tweets advising drivers to steer clear, noting hazmat crews were on the scene and “working aggressively to contain” the leak.

The truck had been carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel, Fairfax Fire and Rescue tweeted.