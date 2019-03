Two, separate crashes are causing delays in Friday morning’s commute along the inner and outer loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland.

One crash is along the inner loop of the Beltway near Central Avenue in Capitol Heights and another is along the outer loop of the Beltway near Colesville Road in the Silver Spring area, according to transportation officials. Delays on the outer loop side are reaching three miles.

UPDATE: CAPITOL HEIGHTS: IL Beltway at Central Ave - just one right lane squeezing by - serious crash @nbcwashington #mdtraffic https://t.co/TWOqSy169I — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) March 29, 2019

It’s not known if anyone is seriously hurt. Drivers should expect delays.