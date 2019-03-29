Drivers along the Capital Beltway had a nightmare commute Thursday afternoon and evening after a crash involving a tanker truck that spilled fuel along the highway caused a 12-hour shutdown of the highway.
Even though the crash happened around 2 p.m. at the Beltway and American Legion bridge, it caused headaches well into the evening hours and into the night as crews spent hours cleaning up the crash site.
Even Trea Turner, the Washington Nationals shortstop, got stuck in the traffic mess. On Twitter, he wrote that it took him "OVER AN HOUR to drive about three miles. The Nats had their opening game Thursday afternoon.
The cleanup was especially time consuming because the truck had flipped on its side and at least 8,500 gallons of fuel had to be pumped to another truck, according to Virginia State Police. Several police agencies in the region were involved in the cleanup.
Officials said none of the 100 to 200 gallons of fuel that leaked from the truck reached the nearby Potomac River.
For drivers, it was one of the more memorable, bad commutes.
Nancy Evora wrote on Twitter that a normal 40-minute commute from the District to Woodbridge took five hours.
The shutdown on the Beltway created a ripple effect of backups on side roads in the region.
Wisconsin Avenue in Maryland and M Street in Northwest Washington had major traffic jams as well as other spots.