Drivers along the Capital Beltway had a nightmare commute Thursday afternoon and evening after a crash involving a tanker truck that spilled fuel along the highway caused a 12-hour shutdown of the highway.

Even though the crash happened around 2 p.m. at the Beltway and American Legion bridge, it caused headaches well into the evening hours and into the night as crews spent hours cleaning up the crash site.

Even Trea Turner, the Washington Nationals shortstop, got stuck in the traffic mess. On Twitter, he wrote that it took him "OVER AN HOUR to drive about three miles. The Nats had their opening game Thursday afternoon.

It took me OVER AN HOUR to drive 3.2 miles... anyone know where I can get a scooter? — Trea Turner (@treavturner) March 28, 2019

The cleanup was especially time consuming because the truck had flipped on its side and at least 8,500 gallons of fuel had to be pumped to another truck, according to Virginia State Police. Several police agencies in the region were involved in the cleanup.

Officials said none of the 100 to 200 gallons of fuel that leaked from the truck reached the nearby Potomac River.

UPDATE Haz Mat incident I495 NB: Getting ready to offload fuel from the damaged tanker. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty #traffic pic.twitter.com/LP0JIXIqC4 — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 28, 2019

For drivers, it was one of the more memorable, bad commutes.

10:30 at night. Trying to get to Northwest DC from Arlington VA. What a nightmare! Hard to believe that overturned tanker truck from the #beltway this afternoon is still affecting #traffic this late. #traffictrouble #allnightrushhour @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rfKgTxMioy — Diane Roberts (@DianesTalking) March 29, 2019

Nancy Evora wrote on Twitter that a normal 40-minute commute from the District to Woodbridge took five hours.

The real heroes! I was from 5-10 pm on my way home. It was absolutely the worse experience I’ve ever had. We spent 2hrs and 30 minutes just on the route towards Tysons... the dc roads were so congested.... a 40 minute drive turned into a 5 hour trip — Nancy Evora (@nancyevora_) March 29, 2019

The shutdown on the Beltway created a ripple effect of backups on side roads in the region.

Wisconsin Avenue in Maryland and M Street in Northwest Washington had major traffic jams as well as other spots.

#WisconsinAve is a MESS. Traveled exactly 2.5 miles in 45 minutes 🚦⏱ Stay off the roads people, this “storm” ain’t passing anytime soon. #dctraffic #beltway @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/01Pql8rxl7 — Eliana Block (@ElianaBlock) March 28, 2019