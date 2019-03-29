Seven passengers aboard a flight at Dulles International Airport reported feeling sick Friday morning after possibly breathing jet fumes, officials said, and were taken to hospitals.

The incident began just before 8 a.m. and remains under investigation, officials said. There were initially reports of “a fuel odor in the cabin” on a United Airlines flight, airport officials said in a statement.

The airplane, a Boeing 737, was diverted from Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport as it was en route to San Francisco International Airport, officials said, and landed at Dulles without incident.

Brian Kalish, a spokesman for Dulles, said there were “no impacts to airport operations.”