Updated at 7:25 a.m.

Several major airlines across the country grounded their planes Monday morning because of an outage with a software system.

Greg Martin, a spokesman for the FAA, said the problem was with a system called Aerodata that’s produced by a vendor used by airlines to track weight and balance of a plane.

Martin said the impact was “minimal” in terms of the number of planes. It affected several airlines, including Southwest, Delta, Jet Blue, according to airline officials.

“It was out earlier this morning and it should be back very quickly,” Martin said of the Aerodata system.

Original post at 7:24 a.m.

Southwest Airlines said Monday morning it is not flying planes across the United States because of a technical problem with a vendor.

Few details were immediately available about the problem.

In an email, Southwest Airlines said it “issued a ground stop this morning as a result of a technology outage involving a vendor that provides aircraft weight and balance data.”

It said it was trying to resolve the issue “as quickly as possible.”

Last week, several airlines had troubles after Sabre, a company that airlines use for printing baggage tickets, check in and making reservations, had technical problems.

It was not immediately clear if the latest problems were also related to Sabre.

Travelers should check directly with their airlines about the status of their flights.