

Exterior photographs of Metro headquarters in downtown Washington. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post)

Metro took another step Tuesday toward relocating its headquarters by announcing that the site of its current home, the land under the Jackson Graham Building, is available for long-term lease.

The hulking, Brutalist-style Graham building, occupying roughly an acre along 5th Street NW between F and G streets in the Judiciary Square area, has not undergone a major renovation since it opened 45 years ago, according to Metro, which described the structure as “inefficient” and out of compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. As part of a 99-year lease offering, the agency pledged to vacate the building by December 2022 as it relocates most of its operations to a new headquarters building on 7th Street SW in the L’Enfant Plaza area.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld announced last year that the agency intended to sell the Graham building rather than deal with the high costs and significant disruption that would come with trying to repair the building’s aging plumbing, heating, air-conditioning and electrical systems. Instead, Metro has decided to rent the 48,401-square-foot site to a tenant willing to redevelop it.

“Because Metro would retain ownership of the property under a long-term lease, any development would have the potential to generate sustained revenue for Metro to support bus and rail operations, help keep fares affordable, and contribute to the transit agency’s long-term financial stability,” Metro said. The agency has hired a global commercial real estate company to broker the deal.

Metro called the lease offering “extremely rare in the D.C. real estate market, both in terms of location and size, and represents a prime opportunity to redevelop the site for future high-density office, residential, hotel or mixed-use development.” The agency did not specify what it thinks the lease price will be for the land or how much long-term profit it expects to make from the transaction.

“Maximizing the value of our downtown property is in the best interest of Metro, the District, our employees and our riders,” Wiedefeld said. “While the Jackson Graham Building has been our home for more than 40 years, the revenue that will be generated by the redevelopment of this property is an investment in Metro's future."

The agency purchased its eventual new headquarters building, at 300 7th Street SW, for $53.1 million late last year. Preliminary renderings of a planned renovation show a gleaming, glass-and-steel edifice with sleek lines and modernist angles, a stark contrast to the Brutalist, concrete design of the Graham Building.

“As part of a broader consolidation effort,” the agency said Tuesday, “other employees and job functions will be relocated to new regional headquarters sites in Maryland and Virginia that will be announced in the coming weeks. Overall, the consolidation is estimated to save taxpayers $130 million over the next 20 years by consolidating Metro’s current 10 office buildings to seven.”