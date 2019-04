All northbound lanes of Interstate 270 near MD-109 in Montgomery County are closed after a crash involving several vehicles.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.

The crash happened along I-270 north, just north of Clarksburg, and it’s not clear how long delays will last. Traffic backups are beginning in the area near MD-27.

#Chopper4 first on scene 270 Northbound CLOSED after #Clarksburg Rd for a police motorcycle involved crash #mdtraffic should get over to 355 north to bypass @nbcwashington @First4Traffic #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/RT0lznixfe — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) April 3, 2019