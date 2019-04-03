UPDATE, 2:20 P.M.:

In a later tweet, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said crews have stopped the leak and will open at least two lanes “shortly.”

ORIGINAL POST:

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 495 were closed Wednesday after a diesel spill in Virginia, officials said.

At around 2 p.m., the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted that it responded to the Beltway before Georgetown Pike after a “large diesel spill” from an 18-wheeler box truck.

Crews were working to contain the spill on the Beltway’s inner loop. Three lanes were closed before Georgetown Pike.