

All lanes of the Beltway are closed Thursday afternoon after a fiery crash. (VDOT/VDOT)

Update, 2:10 p.m.:

All lanes of the Beltway’s inner and outer loops are closed as fire officials respond to a fiery crash near Alexandria, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said a tractor-trailer overturned and was on fire after losing its load on the highway. The driver was not injured, officials said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation warned motorists to use alternate routes.

Update: Beltway at Van Dorn: Fire response has closed all lanes in both directions. Both Inner and Outer Loops are closed. Pls plan alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/pY52Tmk0nv — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) April 4, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

The inner loop of the Beltway was closed near Alexandria on Thursday after a crash, officials said.

About 1:45 p.m., Alexandria police tweeted that the inner loop was blocked after the Van Dorn interchange because of a vehicle crash and advised commuters to avoid the area. Two lanes of the outer loop also were blocked, officials said.

Traffic cameras showed smoke billowing from at least one vehicle, but no further information about the crash was immediately available.

The crash occurred in Fairfax County, just outside the city of Alexandria.