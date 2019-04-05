

Fourteen vehicles were involved Thursday in two crashes along I-66 near Chain Bridge Road in Fairfax. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Authorities said Thursday evening’s crashes at rush hour along the eastbound side of Interstate 66 involved more than a dozen vehicles and left two on fire.

The first crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on I-66 east near Chain Bridge Road in Fairfax when two vehicles crashed, according to Virginia State Police. Oncoming vehicles tried to swerve to avoid those two crashed vehicles, which led to a second crash causing a chain reaction involving 12 other vehicles, officials said.

Two of the 12 vehicles in the second crash caught on fire, authorities said.

One driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The crashes remain under investigation, and officials said charges are pending.

This was one of several, recent crashes along major travel routes in the D.C. region.

Also on Thursday afternoon, there was a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Beltway’s inner loop near the Van Dorn Street interchange. The highway was shut down for nearly two hours.

On Wednesday, a crash closed the inner loop of the Beltway near the VA-267 exit, and on March 28, the inner loop of the Beltway near the American Legion Bridge was closed for 12 hours after a tanker truck overturned and spilled fuel.