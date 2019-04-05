Drivers should expect delays in Friday morning’s commute as Interstate 295 south is closed after a fatal crash involving several vehicles.

The highway is closed at Howard Road. Traffic officials said drivers should expect an extended closure of the highway throughout the morning.

D.C. Fire officials said five people were involved in the crash and one of those people died. Four people were taken to area hospitals, including two who are in critical condition. The other two are in serious condition.

Update crash with entrapment & Fire I-295 S/B prior to Howard Rd SE. 4 patients transported, 2 critical and 2 serious. All adults. Sadly, there is also 1 fatality in addition to these 4 patients. #DCsBravest have left scene in hands of @DCPoliceDept. Call dispatched 2:24 AM. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 5, 2019

Drivers should expect delays as crews are on the scene.

All traffic along the southbound side is being diverted onto the westbound side of the 11th Street Bridge. Traffic on the bridge’s eastbound side is being sent to the northbound side of I-295.