

Wreckage is piled at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, on March 11. (Mulugeta Ayene/AP)

The fallout from a second crash involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet continues. Here’s where the story stands one day after officials in Ethiopia released a preliminary report into the March 10 crash that killed 157 people.

New today:

* Acting Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Daniel K. Elwell responded to a letter sent by Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, raising questions about the qualifications of the personnel involved with the certification of the Boeing 737 Max. Elwell said that while some FAA inspectors did not have all the training required by the agency to do those jobs, none of those inspectors were involved with the certification of the 737 Max jets. Elwell said the agency was working to ensure that all personnel received proper training.

* Appearing at a luncheon for the Aero Club of Washington, D.C., on Friday, Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said there is a possibility that his agency would issue safety recommendations related to the Boeing Max 8 jets. Such an action would not be unprecedented. The NTSB has made safety recommendations in other instances involving incidents on foreign soil. In 2011, NTSB recommended changes in the transport of hazardous materials after two Asiana Airlines pilots died when their plane crashed after leaving Incheon International Airport in South Korea. The cargo flight was carrying lithium ion batteries and other flammable material.

While Ethiopian officials are leading the investigation into the March 10 crash, NTSB has offered technical and investigative support. Sumwalt also said that NTSB has been given data from the Ethiopian jet’s data recorder, which it is analyzing. Because Boeing is a U.S.-based company, NTSB participates in the investigation as an accredited representative.

NTSB statement: The preliminary report issued Thursday April 4, 2019, by the Ethiopia Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau presents the initial information developed during their investigation of the crash of flight 302. NTSB investigators and technical advisers reviewed... — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 4, 2019

Summing up other developments:

* The preliminary report released Thursday raised new questions about the instructions Boeing gave to pilots on how to deal with issues related to MCAS, the system designed to prevent the plane from stalling. According to the report, the pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines plane followed the procedures for disabling the system that were issued by Boeing after the October crash of a Lion Air jet, but were still unable to control the plane.

* Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg issued a lengthy statement apologizing for the 346 lives lost in the two crashes. He noted that while most crashes are caused by a “chain of events,” he acknowledged that MCAS may have played a part in both downings.

“It’s our responsibility to eliminate this risk,” Muilenburg said, adding that “we own it and we know how to do it.”

* Boeing also acknowledged that it has found an additional software problem in the 737 Max flight control system that it is working to fix. The issue is unrelated to the MCAS system. Instead, the problem is linked to software affecting flaps and other flight-control hardware. Federal officials have ordered the company to fix it.

* Attorneys for the family of an American woman on the doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight filed a lawsuit in federal court in Chicago on Thursday. Samya Stumo, 24, was a health-care analyst with a Washington-based global health organization and was on a work assignment in Africa when she was killed. The first U.S. claim tied to the crash was made last month on behalf of the family of Jackson Musoni, a United Nations employee who was killed in the crash.



Nadia Milleron, mother of Samya Stumo, who was killed in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, fights back tears April 4 while sitting next to her husband, Michael Stumo, and son Adnaan Stumo during a news conference in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

* The FAA has formed a Joint Authorities Technical Review panel to evaluate the 737 Max jet’s automated flight control system. The panel, chaired by former NTSB chairman Christopher Hart, will also include representatives from nine countries, including Ethiopia and Indonesia. Hart said it is the first time that the U.S. has included international civil aviation authorities in a review of this type. FAA officials said the panel is designed to “compliment” the work of the expert special review committee appointed by Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao to review certification procedures for the 737 Max and other aircraft. Retired Air Force Gen. Darren McDew, former head of the U.S. Transportation Command, and Capt. Lee Moak, former president of the Air Line Pilots Association, will be interim co-chairmen of the special committee.

There are several other investigations examining various aspects of the FAA’s process for certifying the Max jets.

* The Department of Justice’s criminal division is examining issues related to the Boeing 737 Max jet.

* The Department of Transportation’s inspector general is also examining the certification process for the jetliner. At a Senate subcommittee hearing last month, Calvin L. Scovel III, said such audits generally take about seven months, but this one could take longer given the complexity of the issue. In addition, leaders of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Subcommittee on Aviation have requested that the inspector general also examine international pilot certification standards.

* The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure also has launched its own investigation into the FAA’s process for certifying the 737 Max jets. In the wake of the crashes, many have been surprised to learn that Boeing played a major role in the certification of its newest version of the popular 737 jet. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), has also called for a separate third-party review of the proposed changes to the 737 Max jets before they are allowed to fly again.

