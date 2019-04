Updated at 5:51 a.m.

All of the eastbound lanes along I-66 in Centreville, Va., have reopened.

FINAL: Multi-Vehicle Crash with Injury. I-66 EB past VA-28 (Exit 53). Fairfax County, Virginia. Incident clear and all travel lanes are reopened. Delays remain beginning at VA-234. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 8, 2019

Original post at 5:15 a.m.

A crash has caused all eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 in Centreville, Va., to close, and delays are nearing four miles.

It was not known if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. The incident happened along I-66 near VA 28.

Centreville: 66EB at Rt 28: All lanes blocked due to a crash. Responders still arriving. Pls use alternate route. https://t.co/J8BFZndmbG — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) April 8, 2019

It’s not known how long the delays will last.