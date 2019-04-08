

Traffic is slow Monday afternoon on I-270 in Montgomery County.

UPDATE, 1:40 P.M.:

All lanes are now open, according to a the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program, and delays start at Exit 11, stretching for more than two miles.

ORIGINAL POST:

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 270 were closed Monday after a pedestrian was struck on the highway, officials said.

Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted about noon that a pedestrian was struck on northbound I-270 between Middlebrook Road and Route 118. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, Piringer said. No other information about the pedestrian’s condition or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said three northbound lanes were closed at Exit 15A and encouraged commuters to seek other routes.