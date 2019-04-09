Just as the cherry blossoms begin to fade, the 59th annual Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival will return to the District this weekend. D.C. police announced the following street closures from about 7 p.m. Friday until midnight Sunday:

— Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

— Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

— 4th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

— 6th Street NW from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

In addition, emergency no-parking signs will be posted on the following streets from about 6 p.m. Friday until midnight Sunday:

— Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

— Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

— 4th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

— 6th Street NW from C Street NW, to Constitution Avenue NW