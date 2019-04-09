

The scene at Union Station in Washington, D.C. It opened in 1907, and is Amtrak's headquarters and is the railroad's second-busiest station with annual ridership of just under 5 million. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Two CSX railroad workers who were struck and killed by an Amtrak train near Union Station almost two years ago should not have been on the tracks and should have had ways to communicate with the onrushing train, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report Tuesday.

The NTSB issued a recommendation that CSX and Amtrak “prohibit employees from walking or working too close to adjacent tracks of another railroad unless the employees are protected by means of communication between the two railroads.”

The two CSX workers — a conductor and a conductor trainee — had left their freight train on June 27, 2017 to check on a problem with the wheels of a rail car that had triggered an alarm in their engine. As they walked south, to the left of their train, they were struck by a northbound Amtrak train. They were two identified as Stephen Deal, 20, of Meyersdale, Pa., and Jake LaFave, 25, of Cumberland, Md.

The CSX freight train, coming from Baltimore, was approaching Union Station when a detector that looks for abnormalities was triggered, the officials said after the crash. The Amtrak train had 121 passengers on board,

NTSB investigators said they interviewed railroad workers who said they found it easier to walk on track cross ties rather than directly on the small stones beneath and around the track. Investigators said Deal and LaFave were likely aware that the two Amtrak tracks were active, but they may have chosen to walk back to the front of their train because no Amtrak trains had passed through the area for about an hour.

“Walking on active railroad tracks without protection is dangerous and wrong,” said Robert Hall, director of the NTSB’s Office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials. “Walking on another company’s tracks without protection is even more dangerous.”

