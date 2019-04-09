There were several traffic snarls during the early morning rush hour for commuters in the D.C. region.
In Maryland, a truck overturned on Interstate 270 south near MD-80 in Frederick County, causing backups of up to four miles.
In Northern Virginia, part of U.S. 50 west, also known as Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, was closed between Fair Ridge Drive and the Fairfax County Parkway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Fairfax County Police said the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
In the District, traffic was backed up along the inbound side of the Suitland Parkway near Stanton Road in Southeast Washington after a crash that involved an overturned vehicle. At least one person was hurt, officials said.
Traffic is backed up starting in Maryland near Silver Hill Road.
It’s not clear how long any of the delays will last at this time.