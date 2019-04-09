There were several traffic snarls during the early morning rush hour for commuters in the D.C. region.

In Maryland, a truck overturned on Interstate 270 south near MD-80 in Frederick County, causing backups of up to four miles.

TRAFFIC ALERT: An overturned box truck on southbound Interstate-270 after MD-80 is causing major traffic delays in the Urbana area. The left lane is blocked at this time. Expect delays of approximately 30 minutes. #GoodDayDC #fox5traffic https://t.co/TbMdqHQIX4 @ErinFox5DC pic.twitter.com/PU2ulfZ6bn — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 9, 2019

In Northern Virginia, part of U.S. 50 west, also known as Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, was closed between Fair Ridge Drive and the Fairfax County Parkway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Fairfax County Police said the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

In #Fairfax: Westbound Rt 50 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway is CLOSED between the Fairfax Co Pkwy and Rt. 66, follow @FairfaxCountyPD direction and use 66 to 286 as alternate #BreakingNews #Chopper4First @nbcwashington #vatraffic pic.twitter.com/jui9dtlRXh — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) April 9, 2019

TRAFFIC ALERT: WB Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy (Rt 50) closed at Fair Ridge Dr in Fairfax due to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/iqZQNVbesF — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 9, 2019

In the District, traffic was backed up along the inbound side of the Suitland Parkway near Stanton Road in Southeast Washington after a crash that involved an overturned vehicle. At least one person was hurt, officials said.

Traffic is backed up starting in Maryland near Silver Hill Road.

Crash with Injury. Suitland Parkway WB past Stanton Road, SE. DC. All inbound lanes blocked. Traffic diverted to Stanton Rd., SE. Delays begin in MD near Silver Hill Rd. Outbound lanes reported open. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 9, 2019

It’s not clear how long any of the delays will last at this time.