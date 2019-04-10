Officials said a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a school bus killed one person and injured eight others, including two teenage students, in Clinton, Md., early Wednesday. The wreckage is blocking parts of Branch Avenue near Surratts Road.

Initially, officials said no students were aboard the school bus at the time of the incident, but they later issued a correction and said two teenagers who were students were on the bus They and four other people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

It was not immediately known where the students attended school. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Two people declined to be transported to the hospital, Brady said.

Hazmat crews are on the scene to deal with cleaning up fluids that leaked from the vehicles. Drivers should expect extended road closures in the area. Delays are nearing seven miles.

Final U/D from PGFD Branch Avenue Crash - 9 total people evaluated by PGFD Medics - 6 transported (all appear NLT). 1 fatality on scene and 2 patients refused transport. HazMat team on the way for cleanup of fluids leaking from vehicles. Extended operations to extricate fatality — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 10, 2019

U/D & CORRECTION - Branch Avenue Crash - 6 patients now - some have already been transported NLT. Initially reported “No Students” however we identified 2 teen-aged students were on board and being transported to an area hospital with NLT. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 10, 2019