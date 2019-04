Updated at 9:29 a.m.

Metro said normal service has resumed on the Blue, Orange and Silver after an earlier delay.

UPDATED: Orange/Silver/Blue Line Delay: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions due to an earlier medical emergency at Rosslyn. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 10, 2019

Original post at 9:15 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Orange, Silver and Blue lines should expect delays Wednesday morning.

There’s a medical emergency at the Rosslyn station.

Trains are sharing a track between the Arlington Cemetery, Clarendon and Foggy Bottom stations. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.