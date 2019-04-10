

Maryland highway officials have recently lowered speed limits on some roads in Montgomery County to make them safer for cyclists and pedestrians. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Speed limits on parts of Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County have been lowered to make the road safer for pedestrians and cyclists in business districts in Wheaton and Silver Spring, Maryland highway officials said.

The sections of Georgia Avenue affected are between Veirs Mill Road and Arcola Avenue in Wheaton, where the speed limit was lowered to 25 mph from 35 mph; between Glenallan Avenue and Connecticut Avenue in Silver Spring, where it was dropped to 35 from 45 mph; and between Connecticut Avenue and Cherry Valley Drive, where it is now 45 mph, down from 50.

The lanes on Georgia Avenue also were recently narrowed to 10 feet from 15 feet from south of the Capital Beltway to north of the Wheaton Triangle.

The lower speeds, which took effect in late March, are part of the Maryland State Highway Administration’s “urban mobility-focused program” for business districts with dense populations and many modes of transportation. The agency is looking for other urban areas in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties that would benefit from lower speed limits, narrower lane widths and improved crosswalks, officials said.

Speed limits have already been lowered on River Road and Old Georgetown Road in Montgomery, officials said. Changes are planned this year for East-West Highway and Wilson Lane in Montgomery. In Prince George’s, they’re planned for Indian Head Highway, Route 410, and U.S. 1.