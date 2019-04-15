The speed limit along parts of the Baltimore Washington Parkway in Maryland returned to 55 mph after it had been dropped to deal with a large number of potholes.

In early March, officials with the National Park Service -- which manages the parkway -- cut the speed limit to 40 mph between MD 197 and MD 32 to make sure drivers slowed down due to the proliferation of potholes.

Drivers had compared traveling along the BW Parkway to “driving on Swiss cheese.”

Crews have been working to fix the potholes over the last few weeks. The potholes have hit the D.C. region hard because of record rain levels that have caused road conditions to deteriorate.

