

A rendering of the new generation Acela trains. (Alstom/Alstom)

Amtrak is increasing weekend service along the popular Northeast Corridor, adding additional Saturday departures starting next month.

Beginning May 4, travelers headed north from Washington’s Union Station will have the option of an additional midmorning departure via Train 2252. Amtrak is also adding an additional midafternoon departure via Train 2255 from Boston. Tickets for the new service are on sale.

“Amtrak continuously works to be responsive to customer feedback and looks for opportunities to expand our highly popular Acela Express service between Boston, New York and Washington,” said Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson.

The additional trains fill existing gaps in the express train’s schedule, Anderson said.

The new service is part of a big push by Amtrak to improve service along the corridor. In 2021, Amtrak will debut its new Acela Express fleet, which it says will provide travelers with a smoother, more comfortable ride.