

Car2Go Wehicles are lined up for display March 22, 2012, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The car-sharing service formerly known as Car2Go has temporarily halted rentals amid reports that some of its cars have gone missing.

In a tweet, the company, which is now known as Share Now, apologized for temporarily suspending service in Chicago because of a “fraud” issue. The company emphasized that none of its users’ personal data had been compromised.

“Out of an abundance of caution and safety for our members we are temporarily pausing our Chicago service,” said Kendell Kelton, a company spokeswoman. She declined to elaborate.

We are working with law enforcement to neutralize a fraud issue. No personal or confidential member information has been compromised. As a precaution, we are temporarily pausing our Chicago service. We will provide an update as soon as possible. Apologies for the inconvenience. — car2go Chicago joins SHARE NOW (@car2goChicago) April 17, 2019

Share Now is the world’s largest car sharing company, providing a variety of vehicles — from tiny Smart cars, which seat two, to luxury vehicles from Mercedes-Benz and BMW. It operates in 30 cities around the world, including in Washington, D.C. The company bills itself as a practical alternative to car ownership. Users locate their cars via the company’s mobile app and then simply park them when they are done. They do not have to be returned to a specific place.

The car-sharing service began in Chicago last year. According to the Chicago Tribune, it began with 400 cars. Share Now charges a membership fee and drivers also pay based on usage.