Updated at 7:47 a.m.

Officials said the crash is clear on US 1 north in Alexandria and all lanes have reopened. Some delays may remain.

FINAL: Crash with Injury. US-1 NB at Queen Street. City of Alexandria, Virginia. Incident reported cleared and all travel lanes reopened. Delays remain, beginning on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway near the Maryland shoreline. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 17, 2019

Original post at 7:00 a.m.

A crash has closed part of US 1 north in Alexandria, officials said.

It’s not clear how long the road will be closed. The road is closed at Queen Street, but delays are building and start at the Capital Beltway’s inner loop.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.