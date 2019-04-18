

An Amtrak train crosses the Potomac on March, 27, 2019, in Washington. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

A person was struck by a Boston-bound Acela train Thursday morning, causing delays along the busy Northeast rail corridor, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10:41 a.m. Amtrak officials said the person was trespassing on tracks in an area north of Baltimore when struck by the train. Authorities have not identified the individual and did not elaborate on his or her condition.

Update: Acela Train 2160 is still stopped due to a trespasser incident north of Baltimore (BAL). Investigative personnel are on site. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) April 18, 2019

Amtrak officials said no injuries were reported among the 185 passengers and crew members on the train.

Amtrak police and Baltimore police are investigating.

A second train, Northeast Regional train 174, also was stopped as a result of the incident.

Amtrak officials urged people to be careful around railroad tracks and crossings. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade-crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide.