UPDATE, 5:42 P.M.:

Silver Line trains are now operating between Wiehle-Reston East and Largo Town Center, and the Orange and Blue lines are no longer single-tracking, Metro officials said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Service on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines was delayed by a medical emergency during Tuesday’s rush-hour, Metro officials said.

The transit agency reported about 5 p.m. that a medical emergency at the Eastern Market station was causing delays on the three lines. The Orange and Blue lines were single-tracking between the Federal Center SW and Eastern Market stations, while the Silver Line was operating only between the Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston stations.

Silver Line commuters should then transfer to the Orange and Blue Lines to continue their inbound trips, Metro said.