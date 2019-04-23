A man was struck Tuesday by a Metro train at the Wheaton station.
Officials with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the man was under the train at one point but the “extent of the injuries” was not known at this time.
Metro said in a Twitter message that the man was rescued from the track and was being taken to a hospital. They said “based on video review,” he “intentionally placed himself on the “tracks as the train was entering the station.”
Trains along Metro’s Red Line were sharing a track between the Forest Glen and Glenmont stops.
It is not known how long the delays will last.