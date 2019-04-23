A man was struck Tuesday by a Metro train at the Wheaton station.

Officials with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the man was under the train at one point but the “extent of the injuries” was not known at this time.

Update: Units are confirming a victim under a train in the station. The extent of their injuries aren’t known at this time. No other injuries have been reported. FR is working with METRO to secure power and begin removing the person under the train. @mcfrspio5 @mcfrsPIO @mcfrs — MCFRSNews (@MCFRSNews) April 23, 2019

Metro said in a Twitter message that the man was rescued from the track and was being taken to a hospital. They said “based on video review,” he “intentionally placed himself on the “tracks as the train was entering the station.”

Wheaton: MTPD and @mcfrs are on-scene responding to a person struck by train. Based on video review, an adult male intentionally placed himself on the tracks as the train was entering the station. Trains are single tracking between Glenmont and Forest Glen. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) April 23, 2019

Trains along Metro’s Red Line were sharing a track between the Forest Glen and Glenmont stops.

It is not known how long the delays will last.