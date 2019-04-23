UPDATE, 5:04 P.M.:

All travel lanes of the parkway have reopened, authorities said.

ORIGINAL POST:

A portion of the southbound lanes of the Suitland Parkway were closed in Maryland during Tuesday’s rush-hour commute because of police activity, authorities said.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program reported about 4:15 p.m. that the parkway was closed before Suitland Road and delays stretched for more than a mile.

No information about the nature of incident was immediately available.