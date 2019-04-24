Westbound 267 #Dulles Toll Road: Crash with overturned cement truck has four left lanes blocked and a heavy #vatraffic delay out of #McLean & #TysonsCorner, but fear not, @HenrysWrecker is ON IT. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/sNOPDfxW1M — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) April 24, 2019

The westbound lanes of the Dulles Toll Road were closed during the Wednesday evening rush after a crash in Fairfax County.

The crash, which appeared to involve an overturned concrete truck, occurred west of the VA-7 interchange, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic was being diverted to the Dulles Access Road, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination said.

Delays extended more than three miles while also slowing traffic along VA-7 and the Capital Beltway.