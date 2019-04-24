The westbound lanes of the Dulles Toll Road were closed during the Wednesday evening rush after a crash in Fairfax County.
The crash, which appeared to involve an overturned concrete truck, occurred west of the VA-7 interchange, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic was being diverted to the Dulles Access Road, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination said.
Delays extended more than three miles while also slowing traffic along VA-7 and the Capital Beltway.