

A Metro train pulls into King Street station, one of six stations on the Blue and Yellow line that will close this summer for platform work. (John McDonnell/THE WASHINGTON POST)

With several Metro stations in Virginia set to close this summer during a refurbishing project, the transit agency says the parking facilities at three stations will remain open for use free of charge.

Normally, commuters parking at the Huntington, Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Street stations on the Yellow and Blue lines pay $4.95 a day for parking. But Metro’s governing board Thursday approved a plan for free parking while the stations are closed from May 25 to Sept. 8. “In addition … customers can take advantage of express shuttle service to the Pentagon and conveniently transfer to the rail system,” the agency said in a statement.

A total of six stations on the Blue and Yellow lines will be closed throughout the summer during platform-improvement work, but the other three stations — Eisenhower Avenue, King Street-Old Town and Braddock Road — do not have Metro parking facilities.

The reconstruction work, announced last year, is meant to “address safety and accessibility concerns and structural deterioration as a result of exposure to outdoor elements,” Metro said, adding that crews are scheduled to work around the clock during the 15-week shutdown.