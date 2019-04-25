Southbound lanes of Route 1 were closed in Virginia during Thursday afternoon’s rush after a car crash, authorities said.

At about 4:15 p.m., Fairfax County Police said the 8100 block of Route 1, or Richmond Highway, was closed due to a car crash. That location is in the Mount Vernon area of the county.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, authorities said. Commuters were advised to avoid the area.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.