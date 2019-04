Officials said part of U.S. 15 in Loudoun County is closed because of a hazmat incident.

Officials with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office did not give more details. The road is closed on the southbound side at Greenfield Farm Lane and along the northbound side at Montresor Road.

UPDATE: Police Activity. US-15 SB at Greenfield Farm Lane. Loudoun County, Virginia. All SB & NB lanes remain blocked with police activity. Follow police direction in area. Delays are building in both directions. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 26, 2019

Drivers should avoid the area; it’s not clear how long the road will be closed.

Rt. 15 will be closed southbound from Greenfield Farm Lane & northbound from Montresor Road due to a HAZMAT incident---detours have been established, please follow law enforcement directions. #LoudounTraffic pic.twitter.com/r9o4GySZLh — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) April 26, 2019

This story will be updated.