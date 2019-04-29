UPDATE, 5:35 P.M.:

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police, said two vehicles collided head-on on the south side of the Parkway in the area of Morningside Lane, and victims had to be extracted from the vehicles. No information was immediately available about their condition, he said.

ORIGINAL POST:

The George Washington Parkway was shut down in Fairfax County after a crash during the Monday evening commute, authorities said.

About 5 p.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said all lanes of the parkway were closed south of Tulane Drive after a crash involving multiple vehicles. The closure included the northbound and southbound lanes.

The location is south of Alexandria, about two miles south of the Capital Beltway.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.