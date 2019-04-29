

Several airlines were having problems with a computerized reservation system Monday afternoon at Los Angeles International Airport.

A spokeswoman for the airport said airlines were experiencing technical difficulties with the reservation system, but had no further information about the problem.

JetBlue, one of the affected airlines, said in a statement that there was a “Sabre issue impacting multiple airlines.”

Sabre is a company that airlines use for reservations; problems with the company’s software caused outages in March.

In a statement, Sabre apologized for the disruption.

“No downtime is acceptable,” the statement said. “We’re working expeditiously towards resuming normal operations.”

In an email, American Airlines, another affected airline, also apologized for Sabre’s “brief technical issue" and said the issue was resolved.

This story will be updated.

Lori Aratani contributed to this report.