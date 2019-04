Delays of up to three miles are mounting along the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland after a crash.

It was not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

@Chopper4Brad over the scene on NB BW Pkwy - car off of the road into the woods. Completely shut down NB b/w 197 and 198. Looks like the driver has been rescued from that vehicle. Stay with @First4Traffic and @melissamollet for more developments. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/e5EK9V6vUf — Emma Galasso (@emmacgalasso) April 30, 2019

The crash happened along the parkway near MD 197 in Laurel.

Northbound BW parkway between 197 #Laurel #Bowie Road and 198 car into the trees left side, big #mdtraffic delays from Powder Mill Rd #Breaking @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/CotxLhi65l — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) April 30, 2019

Drivers should avoid the area.